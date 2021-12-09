U.S. Senate poised to pass bill setting stage for debt limit hike

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A procedural bill to speed up the process of raising the U.S. federal government's debt limit was poised to advance in the Senate on Thursday after at least 60 senators voted in favor, including at least 10 Republicans.

Voting continued on the bill.

