U.S. Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tuesday and sent the measure on to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where its chances of becoming law face long odds.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

