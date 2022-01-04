U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell, Brainard Fed nominations next week -Politico

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will hold two hearings next week to consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair and Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair, Politico said on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

