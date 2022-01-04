U.S. Senate panel to weigh Powell, Brainard Fed nominations next week -Politico

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will hold two hearings next week to consider the renomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair and Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair, Politico said on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; editing by Susan Heavey)

((caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.