US Markets
SBUX

U.S. Senate panel to vote to subpoena Starbucks CEO to testify

Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

March 01, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee will vote next week on whether to issue a subpoena for Starbucks SBUX.O Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a hearing on the company's compliance with federal labor law.

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee chair Bernie Sanders said the committee will also vote to authorize a committee investigation into major corporations’ labor law violations. Schultz last month declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify on March 9.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.