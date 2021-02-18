U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence committee will hold a hearing next week on the recent hack against the United States with executives from SolarWinds SWI.N, Microsoft MSFT.O, FireEye FEYE.O and CrowdStrike CRWD.O, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Feb. 23 hearing comes after the White House's top cybersecurity adviser said the federal government's investigation into the sprawling Russian operation would likely take several more months.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)

