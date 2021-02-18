US Markets
SWI

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The U.S. Senate intelligence committee will hold a hearing next week on the recent hack against the United States with executives from SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye and CrowdStrike, it said in a statement on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence committee will hold a hearing next week on the recent hack against the United States with executives from SolarWinds SWI.N, Microsoft MSFT.O, FireEye FEYE.O and CrowdStrike CRWD.O, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Feb. 23 hearing comes after the White House's top cybersecurity adviser said the federal government's investigation into the sprawling Russian operation would likely take several more months.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6292;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWI MSFT FEYE CRWD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters