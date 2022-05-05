U.S. Senate panel passes bill to pressure OPEC oil cartel
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Thursday known as "NOPEC" that could open OPEC oil producers to U.S. lawsuits over price collusion.
The bill, which passed the committee by a tally of 17 to 4, would have to pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)
((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- Deliveroo suspends pay cut for UAE delivery riders after rare worker strike