WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday called on the former chief executive officers of Silicon Vally Bank (SVB)SBNY.O and Signature Bank SIVB.O to testify at a public hearing, according to a panel statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.