U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 bln for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed

Adds details

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday it had authorized $9.1 billion to procure 95 F-35 aircraft in its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Department of Defense.

The F-35 jet is made by Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N.

The 95 F-35s authorized in the bill are 14 more than requested by President Donald Trump's administration.

The Senate committee also authorized the U.S. Air Force to keep six F-35s originally sold to Turkey.

The jets were never delivered to Turkish soil because of a disagreement over Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, which the Pentagon said was "incompatible" with the stealthy F-35 jets.

The United States kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program after its S-400 purchase.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)

((patricia.zengerle@thomsonreuters.com, www.twitter.com/ReutersZengerle; 001-202-898-8390;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.