U.S. Senate panel approves sending subpoenas to CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, Google

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena chief executives of Twitter TWTR.N, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O for a hearing on a prized legal immunity enjoyed by internet companies.

The hearing is likely to discuss reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which offers tech companies protection from liability over content posted by users.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

