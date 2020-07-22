U.S. Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a bill from Republican Senator Josh Hawley that would ban federal employees from using social media app TikTok on government-issued devices.

It will now be taken up by the U.S. Senate for a vote.

National security concerns about TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, have gathered steam amid fears that U.S. users' personal information could fall into the hands of government officials in Beijing.

Earlier this week, The House of Representatives voted to bar federal employees from downloading the app on government-issued devices as part of a $741 billion defense policy bill. Lawmakers voted 336-71 to pass the proposal, offered by Representative Ken Buck.

With passage in the House and approval by the Senate Committee, the prohibition could soon become law in the United States.

