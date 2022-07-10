US Markets

U.S. Senate majority leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Costas Pitas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the most senior Democrat in the chamber, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has very mild symptoms, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

"The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," the statement said. "Consistent with the CDC guidance, Leader Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely."

The Senate, which is split evenly between the Democrats and Republicans with the Vice President casting a tie-breaking vote when needed, is due to return on Monday following a two-week recess.

"Even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," the statement said.

