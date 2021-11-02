U.S. Senate leader Schumer 'hopeful' on drug pricing deal Tuesday

Adds quote, details

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he was "hopeful" congressional Democrats and the White House would reach an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices "as early as today."

"I've been working night and day with my colleagues in both chambers and the White House to make progress on lowering costs of prescription drugs. I'm very hopeful there will be in agreement as early as today that will include landmark reforms sought by the American people and the Democratic party for decades," Schumer said.

“For the first time, Medicare will be empowered to negotiate prescription drug prices ... There will be an annual cap on out of pocket costs, a new monthly cap on the price of insulin, and an ‘inflation’ rebate policy to protect consumers from egregious annual increases in prices," Schumer said, adding "These policies are common sense and overwhelmingly supported by the American people."

Democrats have been trying to wrap up negotiations on a proposal on social spending and climate change that is the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Biden last week unveiled a $1.75 trillion proposal that would offer free preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, expand home care for the elderly and provide tax credits for companies investing in clean energy sources.

But the package was half the size of Biden's previous $3.5 trillion goal, after scrapping some priorities like new paid family leave benefits and some key climate control provisions.

