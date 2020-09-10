U.S. Senate kills $300 billion coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill written by Senate Republican leadership, as Democrats blocked the measure on a procedural vote.

The Senate voted 52-47 to advance the bill, short of the 60 votes needed to continue debate on the measure.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)

