U.S. Senate kills $300 billion coronavirus aid bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill written by Senate Republican leadership, as Democrats blocked the measure on a procedural vote.
The Senate voted 52-47 to advance the bill, short of the 60 votes needed to continue debate on the measure.
