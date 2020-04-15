US Markets

U.S. Senate Democrats seek $30 bln plan for national coronavirus testing program

Contributors
Richard Cowan Reuters
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Wednesday, that testing for the fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus is inadequate and that the country should plow $30 billion into a national test program.

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Wednesday, that testing for the fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus is inadequate and that the country should plow $30 billion into a national test program.

"We have to ramp up testing so it can be done on a broader scale," Schumer said in a call with reporters, adding that the "nationwide effort" should include more rapid tests and contact tracing.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular