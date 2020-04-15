U.S. Senate Democrats seek $30 bln plan for national coronavirus testing program

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Wednesday, that testing for the fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus is inadequate and that the country should plow $30 billion into a national test program.

"We have to ramp up testing so it can be done on a broader scale," Schumer said in a call with reporters, adding that the "nationwide effort" should include more rapid tests and contact tracing.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.