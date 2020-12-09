Companies

U.S. Senate defeats effort to block Trump-backed drone sale to UAE

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday defeated an effort to block the Trump administration's plan to sell billions of dollars worth of Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates.

The vote was 50-46 on a procedural motion that stopped the effort to pass a resolution disapproving of the sale.

