U.S. Senate control still a toss-up, Republicans inch toward House majority

PHOENIX, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate hung in the balance on Friday as election workers in Arizona and Nevada tallied hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots, a process officials in the two battleground states warn could drag on for days.

Either Democrats or Republicans can capture a Senate majority by sweeping contests in both states. A split would transform a Dec. 6 runoff Senate election in Georgia into a proxy battle for the chamber, which holds sway over President Joe Biden's judicial appointments.

In the fight for the House of Representatives, Republicans were inching closer to wresting control of the chamber from Biden's Democrats. House control would give Republicans veto power over Biden's legislative agenda and allow them to launch potentially damaging investigations into his administration.

Republicans had secured at least 211 of the 218 House seats they need for a majority following Tuesday's midterm vote, Edison Research projected late on Thursday, while Democrats had won 197. That left 27 races yet to be determined, including several close contests.

The Republican House leader, Kevin McCarthy, has already announced his intention to run for speaker if Republicans take over, an outcome he has described as inevitable.

Biden told reporters on Thursday he and McCarthy had spoken but said he had not abandoned hope that Democrats could prevail in the House, despite the tough odds.

"It's still alive," he said of their chances.

(Live election results from around the country are here)

Officials overseeing vote counting in the Arizona and Nevada Senate races, where Democratic incumbents were trying to fend off Republican challengers, have said it could take until next week to tally uncounted mail-in ballots.

A senior elections official in Arizona's most populous county said on Thursday that workers there had a backlog of over 400,000 uncounted ballots.

"We will be working Friday and Saturday and Sunday, and move through these ballots. The staff here are working 14 to 18 hours a day. We are doing what we can," Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates told reporters.

TRUMP 'KINGMAKER' STATUS MARRED

Results in Tuesday's midterm elections fell far short of the sweeping "red wave" of gains Republicans had expected, despite Biden's anemic approval ratings and deep voter frustration over high inflation.

Democrats portrayed Republicans as extremist, pointing to the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion and the hundreds of Republican nominees who promoted former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Some of Trump's most high-profile endorsed candidates lost pivotal races on Tuesday, marring his status as Republican kingmaker and leading several Republicans to blame his divisive brand for the party's disappointing performance.

The outcome may increase the chances that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic challenger on Tuesday, opts to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

While Trump has not officially launched a third White House campaign, the former president has strongly suggested he will do so and is planning a "special announcement" at his Florida club on Tuesday.

Trump lambasted DeSantis in a statement on Thursday, taking credit for the governor's political rise, while attacking critics on his social media site, Truth Social.

Even a narrow Republican House majority would be able to demand concessions in exchange for votes on key issue such as raising the nation's borrowing limit.

But with few votes to spare, McCarthy might struggle to hold his caucus together - particularly the hard-right faction that is largely aligned with Trump and has little interest in compromise.

