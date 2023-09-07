News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. Senate confirms Adriana Kugler to the Fed Board

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

September 07, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Updates with final confirmation in paragraphs 1-2, adds background in paragraphs 3-4.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed World Bank economist Adriana Kugler to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, where she will help set interest rates for the world's biggest economy.

Kugler, whose research has focused on labor markets, is the first Latina to be nominated to the U.S. central bank. The vote was 53-45, with a few Republicans supporting the nomination that was championed by Senator Bob Menendez.

The Senate on Wednesday also confirmed Fed Governor Philip Jefferson as Fed vice chair and Fed Governor Lisa Cook to a second term.

With Kugler's addition, the Fed Board now has its full seven members, who along with the Fed's 12 regional bank presidents set monetary policy for the world's biggest economy.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.