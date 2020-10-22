US Markets
U.S. Senate committee approves sending subpoenas to Facebook and Twitter CEOs

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the chief executives of Twitter TWTR.N and Facebook FB.O after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

The vote passed along party lines with 12 Republicans approving the motion while 10 Democrats were not present for the session.

The CEO's of Facebook and Twitter will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias. The companies along with Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O will also testify in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28.

