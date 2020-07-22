U.S. Senate Committee approves bill banning TikTok on government devices

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a bill from Republican Senator Josh Hawley that would ban federal employees from using social media app TikTok on government-issued devices.

TikTok’s Chinese ownership and wide popularity among American teens have brought scrutiny from U.S. regulators and lawmakers.

