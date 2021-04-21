US Markets

U.S. Senate committee advances sweeping China bill

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Michael Martina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday backed sweeping legislation to push back against China on issues including human rights, economic competition and international influence, sending the measure for consideration by the full Senate.

After several hours of debate and amendments, the committee backed the bill by an overwhelming 21 to 1.

