U.S. Senate Commerce chair plans hearings after Southwest Airlines meltdown

Credit: REUTERS/JOE RONDONE/USA TODAY NETWORK

January 04, 2023 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell on Wednesday said the panel intends to hold hearings after Southwest Airlines' LUV.N recent meltdown that led to nearly 16,000 flight cancellations in the week ending Dec. 29.

"Southwest’s customers are rightfully dissatisfied and deserve better," Cantwell said in a statement. "These consumers need refunds and reimbursements for their expenses."

Cantwell said she has spoken with Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the issue and added that the committee "will be holding hearings for (Federal Aviation Administration) reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations."

