U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it harder for Amazon.comAMZN.O and other tech giants to make acquisitions

The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton had introduced the bill.

A similar bill, introduced by Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries and others, has been voted out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Howard Goller)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.