U.S. Senate bill to avert temporary government shutdown gains enough support for passage

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A stop-gap funding bill to keep the U.S. government running through March 11 and avoid shutdowns that would have interrupted many of Washington's operations gained enough support for passage in the Senate on Thursday.

Voting was continuing on the bill that if passed would next head to President Joe Biden for signing into law before midnight Friday, when existing funds were set to expire.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

