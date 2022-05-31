U.S. Senate banking panel urges Wells Fargo to fix banks' weaknesses - NYT
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday called on Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N Chief Executive Charles Scharf to address "weaknesses" at the bank, including "governance, risk management, and hiring practices," the New York Times reported.
In a letter to the CEO, Senator Sherrod Brown also said the bank did not "properly administer a system for alerting authorities to suspicious activity by its brokerage customers," the Times said.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Kanishka Singh)
