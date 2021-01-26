U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state.

As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed Blinken by 53 to 11, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation's top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority is needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.

