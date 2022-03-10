U.S. Senate aims for passage of gov't funding bill on Thursday-Schumer

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday pushed for quick passage of legislation providing emergency aid to Ukraine and new domestic funding that would avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week.

"Once this bill arrives at the Senate (from the House of Representatives), Republicans must work with Democrats to pass a bill as soon as possible, hopefully tonight," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Richard.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: richard.cowan@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8391; Reuters Messaging; richard.cowan.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.