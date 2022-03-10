World Markets

U.S. Senate aims for passage of gov't funding bill on Thursday-Schumer

Richard Cowan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday pushed for quick passage of legislation providing emergency aid to Ukraine and new domestic funding that would avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week.

"Once this bill arrives at the Senate (from the House of Representatives), Republicans must work with Democrats to pass a bill as soon as possible, hopefully tonight," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

