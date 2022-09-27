US Markets

U.S. Senate advances stop-gap funding bill to avert government shutdowns; voting continues

Moira Warburton Reuters
Richard Cowan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday cleared the way for debate and passage of a temporary federal funding bill that would avert partial government shutdowns beginning on Saturday.

With voting continuing, the Senate secured the 60 votes needed to formally begin debate on the bill.

