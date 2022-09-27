U.S. Senate advances stop-gap funding bill to avert government shutdowns; voting continues

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday cleared the way for debate and passage of a temporary federal funding bill that would avert partial government shutdowns beginning on Saturday.

With voting continuing, the Senate secured the 60 votes needed to formally begin debate on the bill.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Richard Cowan in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.