U.S. Sen. Manchin wants his energy permitting legislation pulled from funding bill
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to remove his energy permitting legislation from a stop-gap government funding bill because it would not have received enough support in the chamber. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann) ((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net)) nS0N2YZ00Z
