U.S. Sen. Manchin wants his energy permitting legislation pulled from funding bill

Eric Beech Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to remove his energy permitting legislation from a stop-gap government funding bill because it would not have received enough support in the chamber.

