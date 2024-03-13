U.S. Selected Services Revenue Jumps Slightly Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - Selected services revenue in the U.S. increased by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report said selected services revenue shot up by 1.9 percent to $5.399 trillion in the fourth quarter after climbing by 0.7 percent to $5.297 trillion in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department had previously reported a 2.0 percent jump in selected services revenue in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by selected services revenue accelerated to 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.1 percent in the third quarter.

