U.S. sees Russia's oil output costs of $44/bbl as price cap guide - Bloomberg News

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United States is using Russia's own estimated cost of oil production of $44 per barrel as a guide as it seeks a Russian oil price cap compliance regime, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Adeyemo said "we're not going to set that price below Russia's price of production," but will be a level that still encourages Russia to produce, yet not allow it to gain benefits, the report added.

The U.S. Treasury is seeking to design a simple compliance regime for enforcing a price cap on Russian oil exports and hopes that China and India join the coalition or at least take advantage of it, Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

China voiced its opposition to the price cap, after the Group of Seven finance ministers agreed last week to impose such a cap to slash revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

