U.S. sees no near term major impact to states' income from oil lease pause- official

April 27 (Reuters) - A Biden administration official on Tuesday said revenues disbursed to states from the federal oil and gas leasing are not expected to see a significant impact in the near term due to an official review of the program.

Nada Culver, deputy director of policy and programs for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, told a Senate committee that no timeline had been set for completing the review, but that the agency did "not anticipate a significant effect on income to states and the Treasury in the near future during this current pause."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom)

