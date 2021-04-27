US Markets

U.S. sees no near term major impact to states' income from oil lease pause- official

Contributor
Nichola Groom Reuters
Published

A Biden administration official on Tuesday said revenues disbursed to states from the federal oil and gas leasing are not expected to see a significant impact in the near term due to an official review of the program.

Nada Culver, deputy director of policy and programs for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, told a Senate committee that no timeline had been set for completing the review, but that the agency did "not anticipate a significant effect on income to states and the Treasury in the near future during this current pause."

