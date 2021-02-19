US Markets
FB

U.S. sees Facebook dispute as a matter between companies and Australia -State Dept

Contributors
Simon Lewis Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The United States considers Australia's dispute with Facebook a business negotiation between private companies and the Australian government, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States considers Australia's dispute with Facebook FB.O a business negotiation between private companies and the Australian government, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing on Friday.

U.S. ally Australia is locked in a pitched battle with Facebook. The U.S.-based social media giant blocked news feeds and other pages - including those of charities, and health and emergency services - as part of a dispute over a proposed law that would require Facebook and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to pay news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or agree on a price through arbitration.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom; Reuters Messaging: david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters