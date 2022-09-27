U.S. sees 2023 as important for clarity on Mexico's looming GM corn ban

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday that he continues to talk with Mexico about a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn and that 2023 will be important for getting clarity on the issue.

A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would phase out GM corn and the herbicide glyphosate by 2024.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)

