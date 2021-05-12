U.S. seen importing less sugar in the 2021/22 season, USDA says

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees sugar imports for the United States falling to 2.65 million short tonnes (ST) in 2021/22 compared to 3.15 million ST in the previous season as production grows and demand remains stable.

The USDA projects sugar imports under the tariff rate quotas, which allow for imports at a lower duty and are distributed to several countries, will fall to 1.38 million ST from 1.67 million ST in the previous season.

The United States is seen having another good production in 2021/22 at 9.31 million ST, near the largest in six years.

"National yield is projected on analysis of historical regional trends and also reflects excellent planting progress (for beet) through early May," the USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report published on Wednesday.

Consumption was seen at 12.26 million ST, stable when compared to 2020/21 and a smaller volume than in 2019/20.

USDA sees stocks-to-use ratio at a comfortable level of 12.2 in 2021/22.

Sugar broker and analyst Czarnikow questioned some of the data, saying several countries with TRQ allocations have yet to export any sugar to the United States, such as the Philippines.

"Domestic prices are at a five-year high as a result, which suggests the U.S. supply might not be as robust as first thought," Czarnikow said in a note to clients.

It said some of those quotas may remain unfilled unless the USDA redistributes them to other countries.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese and Will Dunham)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.