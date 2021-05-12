U.S. seen importing less sugar in the 2021/22 season -USDA

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees sugar imports for the country falling to 2.65 million short tonnes (ST) in 2021/22 compared to 3.15 million ST in the previous season as production grows and demand remains stable.

The USDA projects sugar imports under the tariff rate quotas, which allow for imports at a lower duty and are distributed to several countries, will fall to 1.38 million ST from 1.67 million ST in the previous season.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.