U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision

Adds detail, background

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O from buying "Call of Duty" games maker Activision ATVI.Oin a $69 billion deal.

Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said they would fight the FTC in court. "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court," he said.

Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal -sources

FTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft bid for Activision -Politico

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

ANALYSIS-Microsoft faces challenge cleaning up Activision Blizzard’s culture

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter and Nick Zieminski)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.