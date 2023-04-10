U.S. seeks to stay abortion pill ruling while it appeals

Adds details from appeal, background

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a ruling that could make it harder for patients to undergo the procedure.

In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, the Department of Justice said the judge's ruling was "especially unwarranted" because it would thwart the FDA's scientific judgment and severely harm women, especially those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity.

Monday's filing came three days after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the FDA had exceeded its authority by ignoring mifepristone's risks and relying on "plainly unsound reasoning and studies" when approving it.

The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, stayed his preliminary injunction for seven days to allow the Biden administration time to appeal.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, and Kanishka Singh and Caitlin Webber in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.