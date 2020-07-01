U.S. seeks to recover another $96 mln in 1MDB-associated assets -statement

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it was seeking forfeiture of another $96 million in assets allegedly associated with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) international money-laundering conspiracy.

The United States is seeking to reclaim assets including luxury real estate in Paris and artwork by Claude Monet and Andy Warhol it charges were tied to the embezzlement of 1MDB fund by Malaysian officials, the DOJ said in a statement.

So far, the agency has recovered or assisted Malaysia in recovering nearly $1.1 billion in assets related to the scheme.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.