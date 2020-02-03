US Markets

U.S. seeks to block Edgewell Personal Care Co's purchase of Harry’s Inc

Reuters
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday said it plans to file suit to block Edgewell Personal Care Co's $1.37 billion acquisition of privately held Harry’s Inc, saying it would negatively harm competition in the U.S. shaving industry.

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday said it plans to file suit to block Edgewell Personal Care Co's $1.37 billion acquisition of privately held Harry’s Inc, saying it would negatively harm competition in the U.S. shaving industry. "The loss of Harry's as an independent competitor would remove a critical disruptive rival that has driven down prices and spurred innovation in an industry that was previously dominated by two main suppliers, one of whom is the acquirer," the FTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EDGEWELL HARRYS/USA (URGENT)

