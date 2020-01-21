World Markets

U.S. seeks big contempt fines against Turkey's Halkbank

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The U.S. government said on Tuesday that Turkey's state-owned Halkbank should be subjected to escalating fines totaling millions of dollars until it responds in court to criminal charges it helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.

