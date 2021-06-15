Commodities
U.S. seeks $25.5 million fine from Air Canada over delayed refunds

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday said it was seeking a $25.5 million fine from Air Canada over the carrier’s failure to provide timely refunds to thousands of consumers who requested them for flights to or from the United States.

The department said it filed a formal complaint with a U.S. administrative law judge over flights Air Canada canceled or significantly changed. The penalty is "intended to deter Air Canada and other carriers from committing similar violations in the future," the department said, adding Air Canada continued its no-refund policy in violation of U.S. law for more than a year.

