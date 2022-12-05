US Markets

U.S. seeing most flu hospitalizations cases in a decade, CDC says

Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

December 05, 2022 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by Susan Heavey and Caroline Humer for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade at this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, adding that 14 youth have died so far this flu season.

U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking to reporters in a news briefing, added U.S. hospital systems continue to be stressed with a high number of patients with other respiratory illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Caroline Humer)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.