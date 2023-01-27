US Markets
ASML

U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

January 27, 2023 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in October to companies based in the two allied nations, including ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, Nikon Corp 7731.T and Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.