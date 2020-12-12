Markets
U.S. Secures Additional 100 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Friday that the U.S. government has exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 200 million doses.

Of the first 100 million doses purchased by the U.S. government, about 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of December 2020 and the balance will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. Friday's new order of 100 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

Those deliveries are subject to receipt of an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine.

The U.S. government has the option to purchase up to an additional 300 million doses of mRNA-1273 from Moderna.

