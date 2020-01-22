US Markets

U.S. Secretary of State cautions nations against taking 'easy money' from China

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a visit to Jamaica on Wednesday, cautioned nations against taking "easy money" from China, warning it could be counterproductive, in a second attack in as many days against China's economic role in the region.

