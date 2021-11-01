U.S. Secretary of State alarmed by reports of Ethiopia's TPLF takeover of two towns

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was alarmed by reports that rebellious Tigrayan forces had taken over two key Ethiopian towns of Dessie and Kombolcha.

"Continued fighting prolongs the dire humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia. All parties must stop military operations and begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions," he said.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

