News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Second Quarter GDP Growth Unrevised At 2.1%

September 28, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 was unrevised from the previous estimate, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released by on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the estimate provided last month. The unrevised reading matched economist estimates.

The unrevised GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a slight slowdown compared to the 2.2 percent growth in the first quarter.

The report said downward revisions to consumer spending and federal government spending were offset by upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, exports, private inventory investment, and residential fixed investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.