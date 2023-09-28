U.S. Second Quarter GDP Growth Unrevised At 2.1%

(RTTNews) - The pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 was unrevised from the previous estimate, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released by on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the estimate provided last month. The unrevised reading matched economist estimates.

The unrevised GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a slight slowdown compared to the 2.2 percent growth in the first quarter.

The report said downward revisions to consumer spending and federal government spending were offset by upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, exports, private inventory investment, and residential fixed investment.

