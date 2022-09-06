US Markets

U.S. SEC warns against switching auditors to avoid Chinese company trading bans

Michelle Price Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

U.S. accounting firms that agree to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies risk breaching U.S. rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned on Tuesday.

The regulator said some Chinese and Hong Kong companies had started switching their lead auditor to a U.S. or other foreign firm to avoid potential trading bans.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

