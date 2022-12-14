US Markets

U.S. SEC votes to increase disclosures around trading plans by insiders

December 14, 2022 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by John McCrank for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to amend the Securities Exchange Act to expand disclosures around the trading of company shares by insiders, such as executives and directors, that have received equity-based compensation.

The new rules will also impose a "cooling-off period" of 90 days, or two days after the release of financial statements, whichever is longer, after insiders develop a trading plan under the SEC's Rule 10b-5, until they can make the trades.

