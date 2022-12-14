US Markets

U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 14, 2022 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by John McCrank for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of proposing some of the biggest changes to the structure of American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness.

The proposals include new rules that would require marketable retail stock orders to be sent to auctions before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they get the best possible executions for client orders, and lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chris Reese)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.